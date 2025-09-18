Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for New Found Gold Corp (NFGC)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of New Found Gold Corp (AMEX: NFGC) was $2.03 for the day, down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. NFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.32 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on August 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFGC now has a Market Capitalization of 495260608 and an Enterprise Value of 401014976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFGC is 1.05, which has changed by -0.20703125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFGC has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.99%.

Shares Statistics:

NFGC traded an average of 846.33K shares per day over the past three months and 2003200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.83M. Insiders hold about 50.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.68% stake in the company. Shares short for NFGC as of 1756425600 were 5009458 with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1753920000 on 5064101.