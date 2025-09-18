Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) was $1.75 for the day, down -20.09% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. NBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1956 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.10.

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $4.

Laidlaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 15, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS bought 22,976 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 12,929 led to the insider holds 1,015,462 shares of the business.

POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS bought 4,538 shares of NBY for $2,367 on Apr 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,020,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 917 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 532 and bolstered with 992,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBY now has a Market Capitalization of 10191120 and an Enterprise Value of 5895120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.603 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.047.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBY is 0.61, which has changed by 2.5 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.40%.

Shares Statistics:

NBY traded an average of 6.85M shares per day over the past three months and 4548500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.62M. Insiders hold about 20.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.27% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of 1756425600 were 1840737 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1753920000 on 34147. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1840737 and a Short% of Float of 35.38.