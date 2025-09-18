Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) was $14.75 for the day, down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $15.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.55 and its Current Ratio is at 4.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Metzger Michael A sold 157,307 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,582,021 led to the insider holds 298,661 shares of the business.

MICHAEL METZGER bought 157,307 shares of SNDX for $2,680,511 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Podlesak Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,200 shares for $15.84 each. As a result, the insider received 304,170 and left with 191,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1270592512 and an Enterprise Value of 1147409408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.723 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.384.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDX is 0.68, which has changed by -0.20826626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08%.

Shares Statistics:

SNDX traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1778860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.33M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.75% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of 1756425600 were 20917832 with a Short Ratio of 9.22, compared to 1753920000 on 23902315. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20917832 and a Short% of Float of 27.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.64 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$3.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.17M to a low estimate of $43.5M. As of the current estimate, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.5MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.06M. There is a high estimate of $78.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.68MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $474.48M and the low estimate is $257.7M.