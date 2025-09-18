Ratio Analysis: Unpacking BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $51.37 in the prior trading day, BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) closed at $51.94, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Cota Germaine sold 1,721 shares for $45.22 per share. The transaction valued at 77,824 led to the insider holds 10,085 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 3,971 shares of BILL for $179,569 on Sep 02 ’25. The CLO & CCO now owns 9,298 shares after completing the transaction at $45.22 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, RAJESH AJI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,971 shares for $46.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 5278589952 and an Enterprise Value of 4845876224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.313 whereas that against EBITDA is -855.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILL is 1.41, which has changed by -0.05149746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $100.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4500410 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.05M. Insiders hold about 11.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of 1756425600 were 9951517 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1753920000 on 9031597. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9951517 and a Short% of Float of 15.260000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) reflects the combined expertise of 23.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $390.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.5M to a low estimate of $387.7M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $358.45MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.08M. There is a high estimate of $429M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.75B.