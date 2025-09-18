Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $117.8 in the prior trading day, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ: COKE) closed at $118.53, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. COKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 24, 2009, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COKE now has a Market Capitalization of 10298586112 and an Enterprise Value of 10631024640. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.563.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COKE is 0.70, which has changed by -0.064468265 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COKE has reached a high of $146.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 571.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 33.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.14% stake in the company. Shares short for COKE as of 1756425600 were 1172916 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1753920000 on 1305930. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1172916 and a Short% of Float of 2.02.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COKE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.8, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0067911716The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.3. The current Payout Ratio is 6.36% for COKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-05-27 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.