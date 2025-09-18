Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Funko Inc (FNKO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $3.34 in the prior trading day, Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed at $3.29, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNKO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On April 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Le Pendeven Yves sold 795 shares for $2.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,060 led to the insider holds 43,500 shares of the business.

Williams Cynthia W sold 47,457 shares of FNKO for $187,000 on May 21 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,769 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Oddie Andrew David, who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 9,580 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 47,482 and left with 52,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNKO now has a Market Capitalization of 180020816 and an Enterprise Value of 463001824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.477 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.938.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FNKO is 0.82, which has changed by -0.7146574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 999410 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.22M. Insiders hold about 39.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.43% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of 1756425600 were 6447413 with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1753920000 on 4682428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6447413 and a Short% of Float of 15.439998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Funko Inc (FNKO) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $264.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.4M to a low estimate of $263.49M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc’s year-ago sales were $292.76MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $276.1M. There is a high estimate of $276.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $926.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $923.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $925.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.01B.