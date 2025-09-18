Ratio Analysis: Unpacking New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $52.83 in the prior trading day, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) closed at $54.36, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’25 when Hsieh Louis bought 21,363 shares for $60.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 8889812992 and an Enterprise Value of 82840657920. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.905 whereas that against EBITDA is 139.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDU is 0.26, which has changed by -0.12758785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $87.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1116820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.45M. Insiders hold about 4.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.04% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of 1756425600 were 6030381 with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 1753920000 on 5289492. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6030381 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.44BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $5.59B.

