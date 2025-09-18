Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Quantum Corp (QMCO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $8.27 in the prior trading day, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $8.35, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QMCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Nash Laura A. sold 284 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,101 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Moorehead Lewis W. sold 179 shares of QMCO for $1,727 on Apr 21 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 24,971 shares after completing the transaction at $9.65 per share. On Apr 21 ’25, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,784 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider received 26,862 and left with 110,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 111215328 and an Enterprise Value of 179311728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.674 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.161.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMCO is 2.63, which has changed by 1.3857143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $90.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 817.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1089400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.36M. Insiders hold about 7.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.79% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of 1756425600 were 1567084 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1753920000 on 1806295. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1567084 and a Short% of Float of 11.8999995.

Earnings Estimates

Quantum Corp (QMCO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $60.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Quantum Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.47MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.88M. There is a high estimate of $70.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.06MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.17M and the low estimate is $264.2M.