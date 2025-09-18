Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Quantum Corp (QMCO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $8.27 in the prior trading day, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $8.35, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QMCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Nash Laura A. sold 284 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,101 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Moorehead Lewis W. sold 179 shares of QMCO for $1,727 on Apr 21 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 24,971 shares after completing the transaction at $9.65 per share. On Apr 21 ’25, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,784 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider received 26,862 and left with 110,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 111215328 and an Enterprise Value of 179311728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.674 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.161.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMCO is 2.63, which has changed by 1.3857143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $90.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 817.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1089400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.36M. Insiders hold about 7.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.79% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of 1756425600 were 1567084 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1753920000 on 1806295. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1567084 and a Short% of Float of 11.8999995.

Earnings Estimates

Quantum Corp (QMCO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $60.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Quantum Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.47MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.88M. There is a high estimate of $70.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.06MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.17M and the low estimate is $264.2M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.