Ratio Examination: Avnet Inc (AVT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) closed at $52.31 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $53.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.895.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avnet Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On September 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $35.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $46.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on July 14, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when McMullen Elizabeth sold 4,000 shares for $52.80 per share. The transaction valued at 211,200 led to the insider holds 14,626 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVT now has a Market Capitalization of 4365936128 and an Enterprise Value of 7051216896. As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.318 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.993.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVT is 1.09, which has changed by -0.0045670867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $59.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVT has traded an average of 871.47K shares per day and 913910 over the past ten days. A total of 83.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.60M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.18% stake in the company. Shares short for AVT as of 1756425600 were 4728240 with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 1753920000 on 4783866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4728240 and a Short% of Float of 7.4499995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVT is 1.34, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024826031The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 48.03% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Avnet Inc (AVT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $6.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $7.0 and $5.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $5.7B. As of the current estimate, Avnet Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.6BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.87B. There is a high estimate of $5.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.2BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.07B and the low estimate is $23.73B.

