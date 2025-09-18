Ratio Examination: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) closed at $21.85 up 2.44% from its previous closing price of $21.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. CNTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.12 and its Current Ratio is at 10.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Accardi Mario Alberto sold 8,172 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 174,846 led to the insider holds 197,394 shares of the business.

Accardi Mario Alberto bought 8,172 shares of CNTA for $180,274 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, HUSSAIN IQBAL J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $21.85 each. As a result, the insider received 131,101 and left with 105,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2929504768 and an Enterprise Value of 2796921600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 194.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 186.461 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNTA is 1.51, which has changed by 0.37854886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNTA has reached a high of $23.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNTA has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1870530 over the past ten days. A total of 133.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.14M. Insiders hold about 36.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTA as of 1756425600 were 5268748 with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 1753920000 on 4362489. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5268748 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$2.03.