Ratio Examination: Haleon plc ADR (HLN)'s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) closed at $9.4 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has increased by $1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.84 million shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Haleon plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 42029494272 and an Enterprise Value of 92808003584. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.342.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLN is 0.22, which has changed by -0.101338446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $11.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLN has traded an average of 10.88M shares per day and 9066840 over the past ten days. A total of 4.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.48B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.88% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of 1756425600 were 16268453 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1753920000 on 17446921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16268453 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Haleon plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.78BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B. There is a high estimate of $2.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.81B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.23BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.71B and the low estimate is $11.27B.

