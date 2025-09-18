Ratio Examination: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) closed at $15.85 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $15.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.11 million shares were traded. MDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.811.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MDU Resources Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 08, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 05, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Siebert Williams Shank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Vollmer Jason L bought 5,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 80,375 led to the insider holds 344,548 shares of the business.

Vollmer Jason L bought 5,000 shares of MDU for $81,375 on Aug 19 ’25. The CFO now owns 339,548 shares after completing the transaction at $16.27 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, JOHNSON DENNIS W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $16.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,200 and bolstered with 180,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDU now has a Market Capitalization of 3238649088 and an Enterprise Value of 5361783296. As of this moment, MDU’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.896 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDU is 0.75, which has changed by 0.074727654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDU has reached a high of $20.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDU has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1561610 over the past ten days. A total of 204.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.26M. Insiders hold about 3.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.73% stake in the company. Shares short for MDU as of 1756425600 were 6493174 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1753920000 on 6016659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6493174 and a Short% of Float of 4.21.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDU is 0.53, from 0.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032766223The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 37.13% for MDU, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1805:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $299.31M to a low estimate of $228.55M. As of the current estimate, MDU Resources Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.05BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.77M. There is a high estimate of $733.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.58M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.82B.