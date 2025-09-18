Ratio Examination: Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) closed at $31.15 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $30.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wesbanco, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On February 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $44.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on December 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when STEMLER KERRY M bought 275 shares for $30.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,498 led to the insider holds 16,656 shares of the business.

STEMLER KERRY M bought 270 shares of WSBC for $8,343 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 109,356 shares after completing the transaction at $30.90 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Clossin Todd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $36.08 each. As a result, the insider received 180,407 and left with 143,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2990083072 and an Enterprise Value of 4190657024. As of this moment, Wesbanco,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSBC is 0.86, which has changed by -0.012052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.99%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSBC has traded an average of 529.77K shares per day and 422890 over the past ten days. A total of 95.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.02M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of 1756425600 were 1384904 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1753920000 on 1361690. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1384904 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WSBC is 1.48, from 1.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.047557425The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41. The current Payout Ratio is 64.26% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265.5M to a low estimate of $260.28M. As of the current estimate, Wesbanco, Inc’s year-ago sales were $151.95MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.9M. There is a high estimate of $270.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $990M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $980.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.1B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.