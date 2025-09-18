Ratio Examination: Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) closed at $31.15 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $30.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wesbanco, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On February 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $44.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on December 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when STEMLER KERRY M bought 275 shares for $30.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,498 led to the insider holds 16,656 shares of the business.

STEMLER KERRY M bought 270 shares of WSBC for $8,343 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 109,356 shares after completing the transaction at $30.90 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Clossin Todd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $36.08 each. As a result, the insider received 180,407 and left with 143,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2990083072 and an Enterprise Value of 4190657024. As of this moment, Wesbanco,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSBC is 0.86, which has changed by -0.012052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.99%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSBC has traded an average of 529.77K shares per day and 422890 over the past ten days. A total of 95.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.02M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of 1756425600 were 1384904 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1753920000 on 1361690. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1384904 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WSBC is 1.48, from 1.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.047557425The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41. The current Payout Ratio is 64.26% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265.5M to a low estimate of $260.28M. As of the current estimate, Wesbanco, Inc’s year-ago sales were $151.95MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.9M. There is a high estimate of $270.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $990M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $980.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.1B.