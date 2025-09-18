Ratio Revelations: Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) closed the day trading at $2.12 up 5.47% from the previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CLYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLYM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.08 and its Current Ratio is at 14.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on August 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 06, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On May 22, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on May 22, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Brennan Aoife sold 20,618 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 25,154 led to the insider holds 48,132 shares of the business.

Pimblett Emily sold 1,242 shares of CLYM for $1,540 on Jun 20 ’25. The SVP, Finance & CAO now owns 18,888 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, Pimblett Emily, who serves as the SVP, Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,199 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,571 and left with 15,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLYM now has a Market Capitalization of 143659872 and an Enterprise Value of 59595892.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLYM is -0.05, which has changed by -0.74396133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLYM has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.33%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLYM traded about 523.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLYM traded about 452380 shares per day. A total of 67.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.65M. Insiders hold about 13.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.76% stake in the company. Shares short for CLYM as of 1756425600 were 1206690 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1753920000 on 1313475. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1206690 and a Short% of Float of 3.3299996999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.93.