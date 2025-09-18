Ratio Revelations: ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

ETHZilla Corp (NASDAQ: ETHZ) closed the day trading at $2.29 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.44 million shares were traded. ETHZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETHZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 ’25 when ELRAY RESOURCES, INC. sold 1,680,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,040,000 led to the insider holds 2,638,000 shares of the business.

ELRAY RESOURCES, INC. sold 777,595 shares of ETHZ for $2,472,752 on Aug 08 ’25. The Former 10% Owner now owns 1,725,148 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, ELRAY RESOURCES, INC., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 405,148 shares for $3.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,284,319 and left with 1,320,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETHZ now has a Market Capitalization of 376535840 and an Enterprise Value of 13023900.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETHZ is 0.41, which has changed by 0.19270837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETHZ has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETHZ traded about 13.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETHZ traded about 11437560 shares per day. A total of 164.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.90M. Insiders hold about 8.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.91% stake in the company. Shares short for ETHZ as of 1756425600 were 1081352 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1752537600 on 63946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1081352 and a Short% of Float of 0.67000003.