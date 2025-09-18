Ratio Revelations: Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed the day trading at $4.06 up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMER, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 23, 2024, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on November 14, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 276306656 and an Enterprise Value of 629573632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMER is 2.34, which has changed by 0.0074441433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMER traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMER traded about 690600 shares per day. A total of 68.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.02M. Insiders hold about 4.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.86% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of 1756425600 were 13144548 with a Short Ratio of 11.84, compared to 1753920000 on 12783478. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13144548 and a Short% of Float of 20.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.99 and -$1.84.