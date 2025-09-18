Ratio Revelations: Outdoor Holding Co (POWW)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) closed the day trading at $1.42 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POWW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.28 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On April 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWW now has a Market Capitalization of 166297360 and an Enterprise Value of 126400784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.791 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POWW is 1.24, which has changed by -0.06578946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.64%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POWW traded about 510.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POWW traded about 557850 shares per day. A total of 117.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.03M. Insiders hold about 24.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.61% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of 1756425600 were 3954569 with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 1753920000 on 3453880. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3954569 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.77M to a low estimate of $11.77M. As of the current estimate, Outdoor Holding Co’s year-ago sales were $31.42MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.55M. There is a high estimate of $12.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.55M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.4MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.5M and the low estimate is $47.5M.