Ratio Revelations: Thumzup Media Corp (TZUP)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ: TZUP) closed the day trading at $4.61 down -7.71% from the previous closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. TZUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TZUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when STEELE ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 10,319 led to the insider holds 608,780 shares of the business.

STEELE ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares of TZUP for $9,851 on Aug 27 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 606,780 shares after completing the transaction at $4.93 per share. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, STEELE ROBERT A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,250,000 and left with 604,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TZUP now has a Market Capitalization of 75024528 and an Enterprise Value of 74598536. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 158047.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.513.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TZUP has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.15%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TZUP traded about 665.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TZUP traded about 394790 shares per day. A total of 16.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.58M. Insiders hold about 34.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.24% stake in the company. Shares short for TZUP as of 1756425600 were 931354 with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 1753920000 on 471022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 931354 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.