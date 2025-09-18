Ratio Review: Analyzing Caleres Inc (CAL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Schmidt John W bought 7,600 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 101,778 led to the insider holds 453,480 shares of the business.

Greeley Lori bought 9,000 shares of CAL for $159,964 on Mar 27 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.77 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Gendreau Kyle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $19.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,661 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 513709824 and an Enterprise Value of 1300696960. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.192.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAL is 1.19, which has changed by -0.54640406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $34.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 791.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1100500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.36M. Insiders hold about 4.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of 1756425600 were 5540476 with a Short Ratio of 7.00, compared to 1753920000 on 5787446. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5540476 and a Short% of Float of 20.830000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018421052The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 9.07% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Caleres Inc (CAL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $768.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.47M to a low estimate of $764.9M. As of the current estimate, Caleres Inc’s year-ago sales were $740.94MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.17M. There is a high estimate of $713.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.85B.