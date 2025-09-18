Ratio Review: Analyzing Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $107.12 in the prior trading day, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) closed at $106.47, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 338.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On August 26, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $122.75.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $138.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when WEBSTER STEVEN A sold 1,200 shares for $118.76 per share. The transaction valued at 142,512 led to the insider holds 117,374 shares of the business.

CAMPO RICHARD J sold 15,428 shares of CPT for $1,844,109 on May 07 ’25. The Chairman and CEO now owns 274,292 shares after completing the transaction at $119.53 per share. On May 06 ’25, another insider, CAMPO RICHARD J, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 5,572 shares for $119.50 each. As a result, the insider received 665,854 and left with 289,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11376610304 and an Enterprise Value of 15244392448. As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.709 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPT is 0.81, which has changed by -0.15940315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $127.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 936.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 844130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.92M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of 1756425600 were 2704969 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1753920000 on 2094435. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2704969 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.16, compared to 3.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038834948The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Camden Property Trust (CPT) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $397.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.62M to a low estimate of $394.01M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $387.23MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.58M. There is a high estimate of $402.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.6B.