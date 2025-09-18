Ratio Review: Analyzing Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $24.58 in the prior trading day, Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) closed at $24.46, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. CLDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.315.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.67 and its Current Ratio is at 19.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On March 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.

On February 13, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.UBS initiated its Buy rating on February 13, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Jimenez Freddy A. sold 771 shares for $24.77 per share. The transaction valued at 19,096 led to the insider holds 34,962 shares of the business. Marucci Anthony S bought 11,500 shares of CLDX for $308,430 on Nov 11 ’24. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 40,284 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1624302976 and an Enterprise Value of 996998080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 280.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 172.193 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.308.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLDX is 1.32, which has changed by -0.4057337 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1352610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.52M. Insiders hold about 2.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDX as of 1756425600 were 7214984 with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 1753920000 on 7781241. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7214984 and a Short% of Float of 12.839999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.42. EPS for the following year is -$4.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$3.68 and -$4.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.02M