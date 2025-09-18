Ratio Review: Analyzing H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $62.07 in the prior trading day, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed at $60.73, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.625.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Magalhaes Joao sold 1,099 shares for $56.31 per share. The transaction valued at 61,890 led to the insider holds 3,285 shares of the business.

Magalhaes Joao bought 1,099 shares of FUL for $61,890 on Aug 08 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Magalhaes Joao, who serves as the Sr. VP, Engineering Adhesives of the company, sold 1,046 shares for $56.20 each. As a result, the insider received 58,788 and left with 3,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUL now has a Market Capitalization of 3277227008 and an Enterprise Value of 5425193984. As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.538 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.004.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUL is 1.14, which has changed by -0.27624834 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $84.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.75%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 456.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 511490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.73M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.84% stake in the company. Shares short for FUL as of 1756425600 were 1359415 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1753920000 on 1435615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1359415 and a Short% of Float of 3.53.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FUL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.903, compared to 0.91 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014548091The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15. The current Payout Ratio is 37.93% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $4.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $893.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $907.87M to a low estimate of $884.89M. As of the current estimate, H.B. Fuller Company’s year-ago sales were $917.93MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $905.78M. There is a high estimate of $910.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897.24M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.52B.