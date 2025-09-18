Ratio Review: Analyzing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $64.52 in the prior trading day, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) closed at $63.34, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IFF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 15,450 shares for $64.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,183 led to the insider holds 15,450 shares of the business.

Fyrwald J Erik bought 15,300 shares of IFF for $993,714 on Aug 07 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 77,370 shares after completing the transaction at $64.95 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, O’Byrne Kevin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $76.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 342,240 and bolstered with 7,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFF now has a Market Capitalization of 16233224192 and an Enterprise Value of 22299224064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.973 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IFF is 1.10, which has changed by -0.38647813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $106.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2094090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 256.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.10M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of 1756425600 were 4613824 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1753920000 on 5316139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4613824 and a Short% of Float of 2.39.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IFF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.6, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024798514The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 168.56% for IFF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-01-20 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.58B. As of the current estimate, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.92BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.49B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.48BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.12B and the low estimate is $10.22B.

