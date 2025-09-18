Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Arvinas Inc (ARVN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at $7.61 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $7.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arvinas Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.64 and its Current Ratio is at 5.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 02, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Saik Andrew sold 5,700 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 43,377 led to the insider holds 164,401 shares of the business.

Andrew Saik bought 5,927 shares of ARVN for $43,593 on Jun 24 ’25. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Cacace Angela M, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,583 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider received 19,347 and left with 154,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVN now has a Market Capitalization of 558707904 and an Enterprise Value of -292592096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.571.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARVN is 2.39, which has changed by -0.70273435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $29.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARVN has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1536030 over the past ten days. A total of 73.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.27M. Insiders hold about 12.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of 1756425600 were 8567039 with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1753920000 on 7578094. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8567039 and a Short% of Float of 11.85.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 14.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Arvinas Inc (ARVN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of -$1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and -$5.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.32M. There is a high estimate of $183.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.4MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.93M and the low estimate is $16.6M.