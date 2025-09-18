Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $32.43 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $32.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.18 million shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comcast Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 27 ’24 when ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,061,170 led to the insider holds 6,434,877 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 234,464 shares of CMCSA for $10,002,633 on Nov 26 ’24. The Chairman of Board & CEO now owns 6,669,928 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Cavanagh Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 107,622 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,577,045 and left with 452,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 119738261504 and an Enterprise Value of 212186251264. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.709 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCSA is 0.95, which has changed by -0.19468588 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $45.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCSA has traded an average of 21.30M shares per day and 21652960 over the past ten days. A total of 3.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.66B. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.79% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of 1756425600 were 49405919 with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 1753920000 on 45254498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49405919 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.28, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039640754The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 29.93% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-02-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 21.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.57B to a low estimate of $29.73B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corp’s year-ago sales were $32.07BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.4B. There is a high estimate of $32.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.4B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.73BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.44B and the low estimate is $124.08B.