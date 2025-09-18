Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at $21.13 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $21.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.92 million shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Perrigo Company plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Lennox Abigail bought 1,255 shares for $22.41 per share. The transaction valued at 28,125 led to the insider holds 1,255 shares of the business.

Atkinson Charles bought 1,000 shares of PRGO for $23,200 on Sep 05 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.20 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Willis Robert, who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $24.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,858 and bolstered with 41,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2907124736 and an Enterprise Value of 6320324608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.317.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRGO is 0.43, which has changed by -0.23910695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRGO has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1738600 over the past ten days. A total of 137.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of 1756425600 were 7399602 with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1753920000 on 5701949. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7399602 and a Short% of Float of 6.0500003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRGO is 1.15, from 1.144 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05353299The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.09BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.36B.