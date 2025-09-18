Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) closed at $96.46 down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $98.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. RHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

On December 13, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100.

On December 09, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $133.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2024, with a $133 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when BOLTON H ERIC JR bought 2,000 shares for $95.33 per share. The transaction valued at 190,657 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

REED COLIN V bought 8,611 shares of RHP for $819,836 on Aug 13 ’25. The Exec. Chairman of the Board now owns 879,017 shares after completing the transaction at $95.21 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Bowles Alvin L JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $99.01 each. As a result, the insider received 128,713 and left with 2,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHP now has a Market Capitalization of 6076956160 and an Enterprise Value of 10150787072. As of this moment, Ryman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.153 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.873.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHP is 1.59, which has changed by -0.114314556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHP has reached a high of $121.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RHP has traded an average of 614.10K shares per day and 646190 over the past ten days. A total of 62.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.09M. Insiders hold about 3.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.14% stake in the company. Shares short for RHP as of 1756425600 were 2937637 with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 1753920000 on 3588768. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2937637 and a Short% of Float of 6.34.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RHP is 4.53, from 4.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04601072The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.0. The current Payout Ratio is 104.24% for RHP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-09-14 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $576.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $597.6M to a low estimate of $563.3M. As of the current estimate, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $549.96MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $708.69M. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.34BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.52B.