Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $125.62 down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $125.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teleflex Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $235 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when RANDLE STUART A bought 1,000 shares for $115.86 per share. The transaction valued at 115,860 led to the insider holds 7,547 shares of the business.

Krakauer Andrew A bought 1,000 shares of TFX for $115,250 on Aug 05 ’25. The Director now owns 7,192 shares after completing the transaction at $115.25 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Kelly Liam, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $115.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 172,605 and bolstered with 45,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 5551501824 and an Enterprise Value of 7389633536. As of this moment, Teleflex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFX is 1.05, which has changed by -0.48868448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $249.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TFX has traded an average of 593.48K shares per day and 678790 over the past ten days. A total of 44.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.89M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.15% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of 1756425600 were 943307 with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 1753920000 on 882529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 943307 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TFX is 1.36, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010809093The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 91.92% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.05, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $3.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.21 and $13.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.05. EPS for the following year is $15.07, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $16.22 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $892.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $899M to a low estimate of $887.63M. As of the current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $764.38MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $955.18M. There is a high estimate of $970M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $922.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.48B.