Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down MBIA Inc (MBI)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

MBIA Inc (NYSE: MBI) closed the day trading at $6.94 down -2.94% from the previous closing price of $7.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. MBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBI, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on November 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $6.50 previously.

On December 08, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $15.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Shasta Theodore sold 6,382 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 50,418 led to the insider holds 50,146 shares of the business.

DEWBREY DIANE L sold 4,975 shares of MBI for $35,571 on Aug 21 ’25. The Director now owns 105,017 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Shasta Theodore, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,361 shares for $6.71 each. As a result, the insider received 56,102 and left with 56,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBI now has a Market Capitalization of 350391872 and an Enterprise Value of 3281391872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBI is 1.85, which has changed by 0.8025974 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $8.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBI traded about 369.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBI traded about 384090 shares per day. A total of 50.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.97M. Insiders hold about 12.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.55% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of 1756425600 were 2323363 with a Short Ratio of 6.28, compared to 1753920000 on 2003717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2323363 and a Short% of Float of 5.35.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $21M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc’s year-ago sales were $27MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $21M. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.1M and the low estimate is $77M.