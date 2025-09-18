Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) closed the day trading at $301.41 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $306.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.54 million shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $308.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

On September 10, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $368.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $345.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Sicilia Michael D. sold 16,323 shares for $313.60 per share. The transaction valued at 5,118,893 led to the insider holds 110,094 shares of the business.

Parrett William G sold 11,500 shares of ORCL for $3,519,000 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 17,764 shares after completing the transaction at $306.00 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Magouyrk Clayton M., who serves as the President, OCI of the company, sold 21,241 shares for $297.11 each. As a result, the insider received 6,310,865 and left with 78,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCL now has a Market Capitalization of 856520982528 and an Enterprise Value of 957650042880. As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.226 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.147.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORCL is 1.52, which has changed by 0.79849637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $345.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORCL traded about 17.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORCL traded about 45857950 shares per day. A total of 2.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Insiders hold about 41.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of 1756425600 were 21476926 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1753920000 on 20691587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21476926 and a Short% of Float of 1.2999999.

Dividends & Splits

ORCL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.9 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006195989The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 39.16% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Oracle Corp (ORCL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 30.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $8.05, with 39.0 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $16.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.39B to a low estimate of $16.02B. As of the current estimate, Oracle Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.06BFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.89B. There is a high estimate of $17.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.56B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.4BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.96B and the low estimate is $73.56B.