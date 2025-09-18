Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) closed the day trading at $0.93 up 6.02% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $6.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. RCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCT now has a Market Capitalization of 41267876 and an Enterprise Value of 113642480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.444 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.953.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCT has reached a high of $5.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCT traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCT traded about 782710 shares per day. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.23M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.44% stake in the company. Shares short for RCT as of 1756425600 were 194067 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1753920000 on 151531. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 194067 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.43M. There is a high estimate of $12.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.6M and the low estimate is $78.02M.