Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) closed the day trading at $6.77 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 4373491712 and an Enterprise Value of 85960359936. As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.345 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSL is 0.84, which has changed by -0.05841446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSL traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSL traded about 1097680 shares per day. A total of 643.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.32M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SSL as of 1756425600 were 6703978 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1753920000 on 5851851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6703978 and a Short% of Float of 1.23000005.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.1BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.57B and the low estimate is $246.91B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.