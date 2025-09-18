Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) closed the day trading at $6.77 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 4373491712 and an Enterprise Value of 85960359936. As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.345 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSL is 0.84, which has changed by -0.05841446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSL traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSL traded about 1097680 shares per day. A total of 643.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.32M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SSL as of 1756425600 were 6703978 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1753920000 on 5851851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6703978 and a Short% of Float of 1.23000005.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.1BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.57B and the low estimate is $246.91B.