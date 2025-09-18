Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Tharimmune Inc (THAR)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) closed the day trading at $2.68 down -6.94% from the previous closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. THAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Gravitas Capital LP bought 337,838 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 732,424 shares of the business.

Parikh Sanam bought 1,000 shares of THAR for $1,450 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 1,770 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Appajosyula Sireesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 61,496 shares for $1.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,973 and bolstered with 64,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THAR now has a Market Capitalization of 18248684 and an Enterprise Value of 10514749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THAR is 1.51, which has changed by -0.1048764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THAR has reached a high of $9.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THAR traded about 10.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THAR traded about 1151580 shares per day. A total of 4.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.16M. Insiders hold about 60.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for THAR as of 1756425600 were 644581 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1753920000 on 5851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 644581 and a Short% of Float of 12.109999.