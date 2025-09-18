Ratios Revealed: Decoding Insulet Corporation (PODD)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) was $322.22 for the day, down -2.98% from the previous closing price of $332.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $333.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $313.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PODD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On June 16, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $365.

On May 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $380.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Manea Dan bought 1,347 shares for $337.73 per share.

Singh Prem sold 687 shares of PODD for $238,726 on Sep 08 ’25. The SVP, Global Operations now owns 3,456 shares after completing the transaction at $347.49 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Cousin Laetitia, who serves as the SVP, Reg, Quality & Compliance of the company, sold 797 shares for $348.81 each. As a result, the insider received 278,002 and left with 3,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 22681882624 and an Enterprise Value of 22959982592. As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.731 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PODD is 1.42, which has changed by 0.35568833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $353.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30%.

Shares Statistics:

PODD traded an average of 658.17K shares per day over the past three months and 627530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.03M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.34% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of 1756425600 were 1620604 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 1754259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1620604 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.65. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $682.44M to a low estimate of $672.5M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $543.9MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $727.5M. There is a high estimate of $745M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $710.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $3B.