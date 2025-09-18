Ratios Revealed: Decoding Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) was $0.73 for the day, up 6.59% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.12 million shares were traded. RELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9081 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Fruchtzweig Ben sold 26,000 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,001 led to the insider holds 37,746 shares of the business.

Blumenfrucht Alex sold 36,249 shares of RELI for $105,245 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 484 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Brickman Sheldon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,236 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 43,039 and left with 48,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELI now has a Market Capitalization of 3352782 and an Enterprise Value of 14534194. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.034 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.818.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELI is -0.11, which has changed by -0.70285714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.03%.

Shares Statistics:

RELI traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 9692430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.63M. Insiders hold about 42.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.92% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of 1756425600 were 29051 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1753920000 on 68542. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29051 and a Short% of Float of 0.70999996.

