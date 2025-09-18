Ratios Revealed: Decoding Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) was $0.4 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has increased by $2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4357 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RVPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on September 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 08, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $17.

On January 24, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 27493862 and an Enterprise Value of 17243392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVPH is -0.06, which has changed by -0.6946565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.04%.

Shares Statistics:

RVPH traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1139720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.81M. Insiders hold about 10.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.25% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of 1756425600 were 13114004 with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 1753920000 on 11951705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13114004 and a Short% of Float of 21.290001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.85.