Ratios Revealed: Decoding Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) was $23.65 for the day, up 3.86% from the previous closing price of $22.77. In other words, the price has increased by $3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TVTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Cline Christopher R. sold 454 shares for $18.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,263 led to the insider holds 92,202 shares of the business.

Cline Christopher R. sold 119 shares of TVTX for $2,345 on Sep 04 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 92,083 shares after completing the transaction at $19.71 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Cline Christopher R., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 470 shares for $17.31 each. As a result, the insider received 8,136 and left with 92,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2108129536 and an Enterprise Value of 2188165632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.554 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.153.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TVTX is 0.80, which has changed by 0.5703851 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $28.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.81%.

Shares Statistics:

TVTX traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 3738500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.76M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.78% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of 1756425600 were 12081747 with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 1753920000 on 10624378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12081747 and a Short% of Float of 13.65.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.01M to a low estimate of $98.95M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $62.9MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.47M. There is a high estimate of $151.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.03M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $397.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.18MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $795.9M and the low estimate is $468.83M.