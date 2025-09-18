Ratios Revealed: Decoding UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) was $18.1 for the day, up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $18.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. URGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.9401.

Ratios:

Our analysis of URGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Schoenberg Mark sold 871 shares for $19.11 per share. The transaction valued at 16,645 led to the insider holds 149,025 shares of the business.

Smith Jason Drew sold 1,520 shares of URGN for $29,047 on Sep 08 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 43,305 shares after completing the transaction at $19.11 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Schoenberg Mark, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 871 shares for $18.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URGN now has a Market Capitalization of 837380800 and an Enterprise Value of 807895808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.573 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.613.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URGN is 1.01, which has changed by 0.30685925 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URGN has reached a high of $21.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.74%.

Shares Statistics:

URGN traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1414260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.56M. Insiders hold about 14.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.32% stake in the company. Shares short for URGN as of 1756425600 were 7017727 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1753920000 on 7165041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7017727 and a Short% of Float of 15.409999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$2.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.1M to a low estimate of $28.64M. As of the current estimate, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s year-ago sales were $25.2MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.56M. There is a high estimate of $53.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.92M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.4MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.48M and the low estimate is $224.5M.