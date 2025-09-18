Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed at $8.08 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $8.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.985.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09.

On August 19, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Cunningham Patrick A. sold 18,500 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 91,174 led to the insider holds 327,869 shares of the business.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of AVAH for $3,900,000 on Jun 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 28,890,756 shares after completing the transaction at $5.20 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, VIGANO PAUL R, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $5.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,900,000 and left with 28,890,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1687882624 and an Enterprise Value of 3078392576. As of this moment, Aveanna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.414 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.259.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAH is 2.04, which has changed by 0.46909094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVAH traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1071110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.84M. Insiders hold about 78.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.11% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of 1756425600 were 4465272 with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1753920000 on 2175443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4465272 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $578.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.71M to a low estimate of $571.57M. As of the current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $509.02MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.02M. There is a high estimate of $587.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.42B.