Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) closed at $27.4 in the last session, up 1.11% from day before closing price of $27.1. In other words, the price has increased by $1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.15 million shares were traded. BTSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when McMaude Michael A bought 16,168 shares for $22.40 per share.

KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,100,000 shares of BTSG for $44,418,990 on Jun 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 77,096,337 shares after completing the transaction at $21.15 per share. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, KKR Phoenix Aggregator L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,100,000 shares for $21.15 each. As a result, the insider received 44,418,990 and left with 77,096,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTSG now has a Market Capitalization of 4853874176 and an Enterprise Value of 8213002752. As of this moment, BrightSpring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.653 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.644.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTSG is 2.31, which has changed by 0.8230206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTSG has reached a high of $28.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTSG traded on average about 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3995350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.61M. Insiders hold about 44.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.31% stake in the company. Shares short for BTSG as of 1756425600 were 15897990 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 15815301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15897990 and a Short% of Float of 28.48.