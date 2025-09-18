Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Nerdy Inc (NRDY)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $1.27 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.255.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Blunt Abigail bought 25,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 34,000 led to the insider holds 226,000 shares of the business.

Swenson Christopher C. sold 37,845 shares of NRDY for $48,063 on Aug 18 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,556,825 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Pello Jason H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 52,866 shares for $1.27 each. As a result, the insider received 67,140 and left with 1,877,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 235964512 and an Enterprise Value of 136911328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.768 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRDY is 1.87, which has changed by 0.1981132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDY traded on average about 467.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 351870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.02M. Insiders hold about 64.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.92% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of 1756425600 were 6334885 with a Short Ratio of 13.55, compared to 1753920000 on 5857689. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6334885 and a Short% of Float of 8.790000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Nerdy Inc (NRDY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc’s year-ago sales were $37.53MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.84M. There is a high estimate of $63.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $191.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.23MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $234.7M and the low estimate is $200M.