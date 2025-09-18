Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) closed at $25.72 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $25.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. RYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.04 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On November 02, 2023, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On May 16, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $33.Truist initiated its Hold rating on May 16, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYN now has a Market Capitalization of 4016908032 and an Enterprise Value of 4182434560. As of this moment, Rayonier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.373 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.921.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYN is 1.01, which has changed by -0.19043124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYN has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYN traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1085450 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.62% stake in the company. Shares short for RYN as of 1756425600 were 4293885 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1753920000 on 4669437. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4293885 and a Short% of Float of 2.8099999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RYN is 0.82, which was 1.115 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042983808The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 47.64% for RYN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-30 when the company split stock in a 1339:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Rayonier Inc (RYN) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.2M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Inc’s year-ago sales were $195MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.37M. There is a high estimate of $131.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.33M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $492.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518.94M and the low estimate is $440.5M.