Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $16.38 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $16.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.1071 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On April 07, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Siebert Williams Shank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 05, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Lambert Lisa Marie bought 16,994 shares for $18.14 per share.

Campbell Richard D sold 250,000 shares of VTLE for $4,562,953 on Jul 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,618,933 shares after completing the transaction at $18.25 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Campbell Richard D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 906,235 and left with 7,568,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 633850304 and an Enterprise Value of 2965451008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTLE is 1.47, which has changed by -0.4608295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $36.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1027570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.37M. Insiders hold about 21.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.64% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of 1756425600 were 6027213 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1753920000 on 7409268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6027213 and a Short% of Float of 23.709999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.25 and $6.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $454.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $479.01M to a low estimate of $421M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $459.23MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $510.63M. There is a high estimate of $533M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.68B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.