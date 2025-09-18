Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $16.38 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $16.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.1071 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On April 07, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Siebert Williams Shank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 05, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Lambert Lisa Marie bought 16,994 shares for $18.14 per share.

Campbell Richard D sold 250,000 shares of VTLE for $4,562,953 on Jul 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,618,933 shares after completing the transaction at $18.25 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Campbell Richard D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 906,235 and left with 7,568,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 633850304 and an Enterprise Value of 2965451008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTLE is 1.47, which has changed by -0.4608295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $36.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1027570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.37M. Insiders hold about 21.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.64% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of 1756425600 were 6027213 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1753920000 on 7409268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6027213 and a Short% of Float of 23.709999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.25 and $6.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $454.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $479.01M to a low estimate of $421M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $459.23MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $510.63M. There is a high estimate of $533M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.68B.