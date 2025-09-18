Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 2.76, Down by -1.08

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) closed at $2.76, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. STXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.725.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on January 10, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 12, 2022, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 ’25 when Isaac Paul J bought 38,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 68,780 led to the insider holds 87,299 shares of the business.

Isaac Paul J bought 23,299 shares of STXS for $42,171 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 49,066 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Isaac Paul J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,489 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,665 and bolstered with 2,766,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STXS now has a Market Capitalization of 251346304 and an Enterprise Value of 254260400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 163.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.994 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.609.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STXS is 1.64, which has changed by 0.38 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STXS has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 504.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 331250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.43M. Insiders hold about 18.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.04% stake in the company. Shares short for STXS as of 1756425600 were 2989665 with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1753920000 on 3983851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2989665 and a Short% of Float of 4.8.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Stereotaxis Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.2MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.9M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.5M and the low estimate is $42.2M.