Stock Market Recap: Ball Corp (BALL) Concludes at 49.04, a -1.39 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $49.73 in the prior trading day, Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) closed at $49.04, down -1.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. BALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BALL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On January 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $49.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on January 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Fisher Daniel William sold 3,400 shares for $51.55 per share. The transaction valued at 175,270 led to the insider holds 10,036 shares of the business.

TRISTA L FISHER bought 3,400 shares of BALL for $175,270 on Aug 28 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, HOWARD H YU, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,802 shares for $54.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALL now has a Market Capitalization of 13346182144 and an Enterprise Value of 20491182080. As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.653 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.546.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BALL is 1.10, which has changed by -0.26925945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $68.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1985100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.56M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.92% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of 1756425600 were 6374708 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1753920000 on 6402038. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6374708 and a Short% of Float of 2.71.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BALL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.8, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016086869The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Ball Corp (BALL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.64 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.17B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.08BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.66B and the low estimate is $12.82B.