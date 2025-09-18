Stock Market Recap: Neogen Corp (NEOG) Concludes at 5.46, a 3.61 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $5.27 in the prior trading day, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $5.46, up 3.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.38 million shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On December 19, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On June 16, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on June 16, 2023, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Gupta Aashima bought 16,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,987 led to the insider holds 21,917 shares of the business.

Woteki Catherine E bought 5,770 shares of NEOG for $29,831 on Apr 25 ’25. The Director now owns 13,244 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, BOREL JAMES C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,700 and bolstered with 90,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1186450432 and an Enterprise Value of 1971207296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.203 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 1.90, which has changed by -0.6885339 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7053200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.23% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of 1756425600 were 18366313 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1753920000 on 17240649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18366313 and a Short% of Float of 9.5699996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Neogen Corp (NEOG) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $203.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207M to a low estimate of $199.5M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corp’s year-ago sales were $216.96MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.17M. There is a high estimate of $211.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.66MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $835.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.8M and the low estimate is $831.3M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.