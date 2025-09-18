Stock Market Recap: Neogen Corp (NEOG) Concludes at 5.46, a 3.61 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $5.27 in the prior trading day, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $5.46, up 3.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.38 million shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On December 19, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On June 16, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on June 16, 2023, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Gupta Aashima bought 16,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,987 led to the insider holds 21,917 shares of the business.

Woteki Catherine E bought 5,770 shares of NEOG for $29,831 on Apr 25 ’25. The Director now owns 13,244 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, BOREL JAMES C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,700 and bolstered with 90,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1186450432 and an Enterprise Value of 1971207296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.203 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 1.90, which has changed by -0.6885339 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7053200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.23% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of 1756425600 were 18366313 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1753920000 on 17240649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18366313 and a Short% of Float of 9.5699996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Neogen Corp (NEOG) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $203.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207M to a low estimate of $199.5M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corp’s year-ago sales were $216.96MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.17M. There is a high estimate of $211.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.66MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $835.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.8M and the low estimate is $831.3M.