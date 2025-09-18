Stock Market Recap: Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) Concludes at 5.39, a 8.67 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $4.96 in the prior trading day, Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) closed at $5.39, up 8.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $8.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.47 million shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $24 previously.

On February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $24.

On January 03, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $21.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 03, 2024, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 720,000 shares for $5.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,708,000 led to the insider holds 12,282,955 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 492,852 shares of OMI for $2,617,044 on Aug 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 13,100,807 shares after completing the transaction at $5.31 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 325,000 shares for $5.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,774,500 and bolstered with 12,607,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 416346016 and an Enterprise Value of 2480518912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMI is 1.27, which has changed by -0.6639651 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2164870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.17M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.69% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of 1756425600 were 9197175 with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 1753920000 on 6966417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9197175 and a Short% of Float of 21.34.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $704.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $714.32M to a low estimate of $697.1M. As of the current estimate, Owens & Minor, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.72BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $718.86M. There is a high estimate of $724.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.7BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.59B.