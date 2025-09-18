Stock Market Recap: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Concludes at 103.01, a 0.84 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $102.15 in the prior trading day, Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) closed at $103.01, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. PRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On January 23, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $101.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on November 14, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $117 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when KAPPLER ANN M sold 4,000 shares for $109.65 per share. The transaction valued at 438,600 led to the insider holds 21,506 shares of the business.

KAPPLER ANN M bought 4,000 shares of PRU for $438,600 on Aug 29 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000,000 and bolstered with 1,500,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRU now has a Market Capitalization of 36253642752 and an Enterprise Value of 51343519744. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.867 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.411.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRU is 1.03, which has changed by -0.15426928 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $130.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1647150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 351.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.25M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of 1756425600 were 5943927 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1753920000 on 5638463. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5943927 and a Short% of Float of 1.9199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRU’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.3, compared to 5.35 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.051884484The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.36, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.17 and $13.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.74. EPS for the following year is $14.71, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $15.3 and $13.91.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $13.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.13B to a low estimate of $13.03B. As of the current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.48BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.37B. There is a high estimate of $17.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.05BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.32B and the low estimate is $53.74B.