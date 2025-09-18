Stock Market Recap: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Concludes at 33.21, a -0.45 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $33.36 in the prior trading day, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $33.21, down -0.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.77.

On July 09, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On June 04, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on June 04, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Matusch Timothy sold 1,000 shares for $31.43 per share. The transaction valued at 31,430 led to the insider holds 87,649 shares of the business.

Matusch Timothy bought 1,000 shares of WMG for $31,430 on Apr 02 ’25. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, Blavatnik Valentin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28,230 shares for $35.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,754 and left with 68,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMG now has a Market Capitalization of 17311272960 and an Enterprise Value of 21625272320. As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.343 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMG is 1.31, which has changed by 0.088852406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1523500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.03M. Insiders hold about 72.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.42% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of 1756425600 were 7052659 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1753920000 on 5752743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7052659 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 0.73 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022482013The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.63BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.43BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.68B.