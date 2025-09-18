Stock Performance Spotlight: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Ends the Day at $6.83, Up by 0.74

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.83, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.78 million shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.018 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

On July 10, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Carson Seana sold 13,370 shares for $7.31 per share. The transaction valued at 97,735 led to the insider holds 499,585 shares of the business.

Carson Seana bought 13,370 shares of BHC for $97,735 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Lee Frank D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,912 shares for $7.66 each. As a result, the insider received 121,886 and left with 73,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2535280384 and an Enterprise Value of 23447668736. As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.379 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHC is 0.45, which has changed by -0.16503668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHC traded 2.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1900600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.15M. Insiders hold about 11.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.66% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of 1756425600 were 8256861 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1753920000 on 7286725. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8256861 and a Short% of Float of 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $3.76 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $2.59B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.51BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B. There is a high estimate of $2.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.62BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7B and the low estimate is $9.98B.